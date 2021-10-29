Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 232.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several research firms have commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $20,072,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 249,908 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 624,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 232,615 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $607.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

