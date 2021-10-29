Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.45 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

LAZR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,379. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

