Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce $122.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Alteryx reported sales of $129.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $525.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $613.83 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

Alteryx stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.19. 823,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,005. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 195,263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

