Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ARI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 32,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,552. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 178,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

