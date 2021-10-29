Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 420,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

