Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.04 Million

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post sales of $429.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.10 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $46,587,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.22. 832,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

