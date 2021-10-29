Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holley.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLLY. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

NYSE HLLY opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth about $7,547,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

