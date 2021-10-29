Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

Several analysts have commented on MKFG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

MKFG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 572,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,721. Markforged has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78.

