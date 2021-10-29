Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.