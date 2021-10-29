Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post $22.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.65 million and the lowest is $22.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

PRTK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 172,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,144. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

