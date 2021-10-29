Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

PENN opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

