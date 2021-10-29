Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $1.01. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 66,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

