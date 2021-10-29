Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Trex reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TREX traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $107.34. 7,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.