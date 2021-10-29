Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

VSTM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,380. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $471.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.