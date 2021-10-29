Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48).

Several analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after buying an additional 446,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

