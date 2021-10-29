Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.52). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($3.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of ATER opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.21.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

