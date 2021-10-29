Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 258,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 893,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,878. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
