Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 258,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 893,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,878. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

