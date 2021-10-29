Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $163.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

