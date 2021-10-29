Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medallion Financial reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,245. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a P/E ratio of 214.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

