Zacks: Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 63,934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. 30,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

