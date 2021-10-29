Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Spire posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Spire by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Spire by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spire by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Spire by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Spire by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 81,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

