Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Vericel stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 567,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,545. Vericel has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 255.68 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.