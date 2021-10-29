Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Sell

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of -0.19. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.