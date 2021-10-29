Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Strong Sell

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $39,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,720 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,129 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,649,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

