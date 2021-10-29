Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) to Sell

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,736. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

