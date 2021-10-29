Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. 502,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

