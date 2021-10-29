Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

