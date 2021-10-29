Zacks Investment Research Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.05.

DKNG opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $2,466,719.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,057,611 shares of company stock valued at $228,181,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.