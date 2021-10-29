Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Hold

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BKGFY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

