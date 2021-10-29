Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

WMMVY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

