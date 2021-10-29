Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to “Hold”

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 169.69% and a negative net margin of 1,489.46%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth $91,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

