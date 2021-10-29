Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to “Hold”

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

