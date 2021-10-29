Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Buy

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Separately, Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.11 million, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,555.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $918,888. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

