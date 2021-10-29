Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s third-quarter earnings of $2.67 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and decreased 7.3% year over year. Results were hurt by escalating costs and a weak performance of its Behavioral Health Care Services segment. Its segments, Acute Care and Behavioral Health have been contributing to the top line. Increase in the number of licensed beds in the acute care hospitals and behavioral health centers since 2012 has driven growth. Acquisitions have played an instrumental role in building its growth trajectory by adding facilities, bed and hospital to its portfolio. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, escalating expenses due to due to high salaries, wages and benefits, other operating expenses and supplies expenses bothers. Low ROE is another concern.”

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

UHS opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,477,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.