Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in October

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

