Zano (ZANO) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00004977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $33.58 million and $335,881.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,037.29 or 1.00050866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00061949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00522196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00300367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001979 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,910,033 coins and its circulating supply is 10,880,533 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

