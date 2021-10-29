Zeepin (ZPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,861.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Zeepin has a market cap of $533,448.68 and approximately $36,861.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00071993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00096584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,384.39 or 1.00128679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.38 or 0.07032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

