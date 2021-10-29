Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

