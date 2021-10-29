Zendesk Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 18,238 call options on the company. This is an increase of 670% compared to the average volume of 2,368 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $17.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,708,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after acquiring an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

