Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $78.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $970,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,469. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.