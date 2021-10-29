ZeuxCoin Achieves Market Cap of $227,973.86 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $227,973.86 and $5.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00050409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00236362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00098519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

