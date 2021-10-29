ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $14,222,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,791,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,425,150 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,436,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 263,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

