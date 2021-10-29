Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $180,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $460.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

