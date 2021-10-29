Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,918 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $106,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

