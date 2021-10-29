Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $180.17 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $180,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.42. 28,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $460.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

