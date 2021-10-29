Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 184,040 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,040 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $75,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 98,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

