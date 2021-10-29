Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 430,183 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430,183 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.87. 56,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

