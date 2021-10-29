Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 55,209 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,209 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $120,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.50. 28,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

