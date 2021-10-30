-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aqua Metals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aqua Metals by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

