$0.08 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 72,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 50.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. 549,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,272. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.15 million, a PE ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

